MSU officials in final stages of COVID-19 vaccine approval

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU officials are still patiently waiting on COVID-19 vaccines to protect their students and staff.

They believe they are in the final stages of approval and hope to receive them in the coming weeks.

Neila Jones and Karly Frazier are MSU students with different opinions on the soon-to-arrive COVID-19 vaccine on the campus.

“I [am] from the Caribbean where we use natural remedies to knock a cold out of our bodies and for my headaches I don’t even like taking medication, so generally medication, vaccines, shots that is not my type of style,” Jones said.

Frazier a Respiratory Care student opposes this view.

“After being in the hospital and seeing patients with it and just seeing the outcome, it really opened up my eyes and mind to what’s really going on in the world. It’s a serious issue and not only do I want to protect myself, but I want to protect my family and my friends and especially the patients that I’m working hands-on with,” Frazier said.

Though Jones, who said her skepticism also stems from how quickly the vaccine was made available and Frazier, who’s already had her first dose of a vaccine, have opposing views on the shot, they do have the same hope, to get back to some form of normalcy.

“MSU has been doing a lot to help keep everyone safe and protect everyone from the spread and everything and I think it is really commendable,” Jones said.

In fact, university officials, including MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson submitted a request back in October to get vaccines on campus.

Now they are working out the kinks to meet all the guidelines necessary to get approved.

“They’ve required dedicated vaccines refrigerators, freezers that are standard freezers and ultracold freezers if they’re going to handle that particular vaccine,” Williamson said. “We have these capabilities here on campus we also need to get and set up and do a digital data login.”

And while Williamson said he will do everything in his power to get everyone who wants it vaccinated, they are still working out how they will contact students who fall under the relevant phases all while maintaining confidentiality.

“We also on the other end are required by the state to report every vaccine we give through their database EMTrack 2 within 24 hours and it’s not a simple database to operate so we have to train up on that and be ready to do that too,” Williamson said.

Both Jones and Frazier encourage their peers to research and do what is best for them and until the vaccine lands, to continue to practice proper COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Williamson said the only vaccine that is wasted is one that doesn’t end up in somebody and he doesn’t plan on wasting any vaccines.