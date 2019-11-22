MSU officials, students address apparent threatening, racist blog posts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials and students are reacting after apparent racist and threatening blog posts by a student spread around the campus.

MSU President Suzanne Shipley released this statement addressing concerns:

“MSU Texas, as a community of learners, embraces the values of mutual respect, cooperation, and social justice. When members of our community post electronic messages that are counter to these values, it is important for us to respond.

We recognize the free speech rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States for all individuals. Even those statements or opinions that directly counter the values we embrace are allowed in our community. It is the right of individuals to hold and express those values as long as they do so in accordance with university procedures and policies.

When, however, free speech is used to incite illegal activity or threaten persons or communities, it can and will be addressed. Hate speech that threatens the safety of our campus community is not protected and will not be tolerated. We are committed to providing a safe, inclusive community for all students, faculty, and staff.

If members of our community are struggling with the personal impact of hateful or discriminatory messages, we encourage you to take advantage of the many support systems on campus. Please visit the MSU Counseling Center or make contact with the MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center for additional means of counteracting messages meant to weaken the power of our rich diversity.

Please join me and the MSU community in supporting actions and discussions that counteract hate and discrimination. Together we can safeguard inclusion, enhance respect for diversity and strengthen our already vibrant multicultural campus. We are stronger together.”

MSU President Suzanne Shipley