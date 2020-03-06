MSU P.R.I.D.E. presents condom accessibility bill to SGA

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of the 20 million new STDs diagnosed each year are among young people between 15 to 24 years.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of the 20 million new STDs diagnosed each year are among young people between 15- to 24-years-old.

It is for this reason and more why the People Respecting the Identity and Diversity of Everyone members at Midwestern State University proposed a bill to make condoms more accessible on campus.

P.R.I.D.E. Senator Logan Haddock said this is an opportunity to promote safe sex but also allows for discretion.

“Safe sex is a public health issue,” Haddock said.

Haddock recently presented the bill to the Student Government Association on behalf of P.R.I.D.E.

“Ultimately this is a bill to increase health on campus,” Haddock said. “About 96% of universities have condoms just at the wellness center, but there is a stigma about going to the health center to get condoms, it’s associated with sickness.”

Haddock added that may also be very embarrassing for some students; however, MSU Medical Director Keith Williamson said having condoms in the wellness center allows for an opportunity to educate students on the right ways to use them.

“For our efforts here at the Vinson Health Center is the overall health of the student and that’s why we keep them here is to draw them in, it’s kind of a loss leader,” Williamson said.

However, Williamson said he has no objection to making condoms freely accessible across campus especially because the health center is not open at all times like weekends and nights.

“Our initial thoughts are putting condom dispensers in the restrooms of residence halls,” Haddock said. “Our goal [though] is to find some high accessibility restrooms to put these condoms in that way everyone has an opportunity to get there.”

“I do regret that they do perhaps not get a full education when they pick them up elsewhere that they could get if they came here,” Williamson said.

Much work is left to be done to fine-tune the details in the bill but students are hopeful for the future of this initiative.

Students have since then been meeting with the campus environment committee to discuss other issues such as cost, efficiency and more.

As this issue progresses we will keep you updated.