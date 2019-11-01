MSU political science professor shares insights on President Trump impeachment inquiry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the House of Representatives got the chance to go on the record and cast a vote on the ongoing impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.

The resolution could open up to the public what until now has been a closed-door process.

The process could happen quickly. and with the holidays, Congress only has 16 legislative days left this year.

Midwestern State University political science associate professor Steve Garrison joined Texoma’s Homepage for insight on Thursday’s vote.