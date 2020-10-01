MSU President outlines action items to address controversial professor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley addressed concerns about controversial professor Nathan Jun’s Facebook posts.

In the post Dr. Shipley states “The decisions we make are subject to the First Amendment, which means that even speech that is repugnant, when classified as the free speech of a private citizen, is protected speech.”

Shipley also stated that no student will be required to take any of Jun’s courses and alternatives will be provided to students who request them.

Dr. Shipley closed her statement with by thanking the community and asking that they not judge the university based on one professor’s actions.

“We urge you not to judge our University by the actions of a single faculty member. In the almost 100 years of our existence, we have been able to successfully navigate controversy in order to serve our community effectively.”

Texoma’s Homepage is in the process of reaching out to Nathan Jun.