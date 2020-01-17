MSU purchases old Bank of America building

MSU has purchased the old Bank of America building at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Maplewood Avenue.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a half year after Centennial Hall officially opened, Midwestern State University officials are onto the next big project.

The university has purchased the old Bank of America building at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Maplewood Avenue.

MSU officials have a mission of becoming more of a residential campus.

“The majority of our students were considered commuter, so they would live off-campus and drive into classes, now more than a third of our student population is actually from the Dallas-Fort Worth area so there’s a need for more students to live on campus,” MSU director of marketing and public information Julie Gaynor said.

Purchasing the building that most recently housed Caprock Home Health and Stewart Title Company is part of that move.

This allows moving campus fleet, groundskeeping, purchasing and warehouse administration out of the Daniel Building.

“Now we can take those functions of our campus and take to the outskirts so the core of our campus is really student-centric,” Gaynor said.

The Daniel Building will become the Bridwell Activities Center, containing the Cannedy Greek Commons.

MSU greek student Nick Lanier said he believes the commons are a step in the right direction but don’t quite hit the nail on the head.

“It seems like it’s moving towards more of like a shared space whereas I think most of the Greek community would want is more spaces dedicated to them that they can design to be their own space especially since we don’t have that on-campus housing aspect,” MSU Order of Omega President and Sigma Nu Vice President Nick Lanier said.

The final purchase equals $3.5 million. $229,000 was taken care of by gift commitments and university reserves covered the rest.

The university considers and asks questions when property nearby goes up for sale.

“Is it feasible for the university at that time, sometimes it just may not be in the cards and sometimes we don’t have all the pieces but this one just seemed to make sense to us,” Gaynor said.

A new building meant to pave the way for a residential campus, but it might not be the right way for all students.

MSU Administration began negotiations in May 2019.

Construction for the renovation is scheduled to begin in mid-March.

Officials plan to have everything settled in and working out of the building by July 1, 2020.