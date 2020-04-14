1  of  2
Breaking News
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

MSU receives federal grant money for COVID-19 relief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United States Sen. John Cornyn announced Midwestern State will be receiving some federal grant money for coronavirus response.

MSU will receive more than $4 million. The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES act. Midwestern State University Vice President for Administration and Finance Beth Reissenweber said they are thankful to receive this money.

“We need to make sure that we continue progressing, supporting our people in the way that’s going to continue their aspirations for their life, for their livelihood, for their families and to their emotional well being,” Reissenweber said.

Reissenweber said they want to be timely with how they spend this money and they have a work group to figure out how they would like to use it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News