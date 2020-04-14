MSU receives federal grant money for COVID-19 relief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United States Sen. John Cornyn announced Midwestern State will be receiving some federal grant money for coronavirus response.

MSU will receive more than $4 million. The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES act. Midwestern State University Vice President for Administration and Finance Beth Reissenweber said they are thankful to receive this money.

“We need to make sure that we continue progressing, supporting our people in the way that’s going to continue their aspirations for their life, for their livelihood, for their families and to their emotional well being,” Reissenweber said.

Reissenweber said they want to be timely with how they spend this money and they have a work group to figure out how they would like to use it.