MSU Texas releases statement after controversial professor’s statements on Facebook

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials have released a statement Friday, Sept. 25, afternoon after a controversial professor made statements on Facebook about police officers.

Philosophy professor Dr. Nathan Jun stated, “I want the entire world to burn until the last cop is strangled with the intestines of the last capitalist, who is strangled in turn with the intestines of the last politician.”

Midwestern State University Public Information Officer Julie Gaynor released a statement to Texoma’s Homepage Friday afternoon.

“Occasionally individuals will express opinions that may be offensive and even shocking, but are nonetheless entitled to First Amendment protection,” the statement from the university reads. “When our faculty members speak or write as citizens within the confines of the law, they are free from institutional censorship or discipline.”

Jun’s Facebook page has been taken down as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Read the full statement regarding the comment below.