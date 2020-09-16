MSU reports more COVID-19 cases on campus, total now 35

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Midwestern State University reported Wednesday 35 total COVID-19 cases on campus, with 26 students and 9 faculty or staff members testing positive since the Fall 2020 semester began.

MSU officials also reported eight active COVID-19 cases among students and two active COVID-19 among faculty and staff, for a current total of ten active COVID-19 cases on campus.

MSU Texas tracks the number of total and active COVID-19 cases reported on a website that is updated daily.

CASES STUDENTS FACULTY/STAFF TOTAL Reported 26 9 35 Active 8 2 10

Although the total COVID-19 case number among MSU students rose by two cases since Tuesday, the active COVID-19 case number among MSU students rose by only one case.

MSU officials reported 24 total COVID-19 and 7 active COVID-19 cases among their students Tuesday.

It is unclear if one of the students reported as an active case Tuesday recovered and both cases reported today are new cases, or if one of the cases was an old case from which the student has already recovered.

Nine total staff members have tested positive from COVID-19 with two cases listed as currently active, both reflecting the same totals posted to the webpage Tuesday.

Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.