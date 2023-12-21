WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A longtime educator, known to strive to create genuine connections with students, received top-tier distinctions at Midwestern State University’s most recent commencement.

Claudia Montoya, a professor of Spanish at MSU, was presented with the Faculty Award during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony on December 16 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Montoya has been an educator for over three decades, and students and faculty alike praised her energetic and unique ways of making learning enjoyable.

“Her students say that she is one of the best professors they have had and that she is passionate about teaching,” Karen Moriarty, associate Professor of Nursing and Faculty Senate Chair, said. “However, her faculty colleagues will say that she is passionate about everything.”

According to Moriarty, the students feel the Spanish professor deliberately takes the time to get to know them.

“Fun, upbeat, and enjoyable,” are other ways students describe Montoya, Moriarty said. “Her students say that Montoya’s idea of making learning fun was to have them sing in Spanish and to give extra points to those who sing the loudest.”

The Faculty Award recipient is selected by the 239 members of MSU Texas faculty and kept secret until commencement, according to MSU officials.

“I know there are plenty of deserving individuals out here; so, I’m thankful my colleagues decided to highlight my contributions this time,” Montoya said. “I have been teaching for more than 30 years and my beginnings are humble and rough. This award is an important milestone on that road.”

Montoya has been an active member of the MSU Texas community since joining in 2002, participating in university committees, councils and workgroups. She also serves as a member of the Faculty Senate.