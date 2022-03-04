WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An MSU Texas student is arrested for an incident on Feb. 25 in which campus police say a handgun and numerous drug smoking pipes were found in a dorm room.

Latray Miller of Midlothian is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on an educational institution.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police say they responded to a report on the 3rd floor of Legacy Hall after drug paraphernalia was found by housing personnel.

An officer says a small amount of marijuana, three glass bongs, a glass pipe and a glass and metal electric bong was in open view on a dresser. On the same dresser, the officer says he found a 40 caliber Glock handgun, unloaded, and a magazine, also unloaded.

They say the room tenant, Miller, and several other students were in the room, and Miller said the gun was his, and he had bought it recently from a friend for personal protection.

He told the officer a loaded magazine and box of shells were in his coat pockets in the closet. The offense is a 3rd degree felony.