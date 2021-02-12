MSU student charged with unlawful restraint of another student

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An MSU student is charged with unlawful restraint after police officers said she kept another student from leaving a study room for about an hour.

Te’Neshia Gold was arrested Friday on the charge.

Police officers said on Jan. 12 around 8:30 p.m. Gold went in a study room at the Sundance apartments on the campus to talk to the other student about a personal matter.

The other student said she told Gold she was leaving, but Gold would not let her.

She said Gold sat down in front of the door, and when the other student tried to leave several times for over an hour, Gold would not let her by, and twice pushed her arms and leg away when she tried to go around her.

A friend of the other student came to check on her and said Gold was not letting her out.

An officer interviewed Gold at the MSU police department and said Gold admitted preventing the other student from leaving.