MSU student shares experience leading up to graduation: ‘I’m proud of my achievement’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU celebrated the accomplishments of 550 of its students with its Fall 2021 commencement ceremony Saturday.

The stands in the coliseum were packed with people cheering on their loved ones in cap and gowns and watched closely as they walked off the stage and toward their futures.

Family and friends gather to celebrate the dedication and determination that brought them to this significant and memorable point in time. Enjoying the final moments of their college careers before they move on to the next phase of their lives.

“By the virtue of the authority vested in me, by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, I now declare that your degree will be conferred upon receipt of your diploma. You will have all of the rights, honors, priviledges and obligations pertaining there to. Congratulations,” MSU Texas Provost Dr. James Johnston said.

Some plan to become doctors and nurses, others strive to teach the future generations. Possibilities of success that are now endless for these graduates.

“It’s a degree that you get because you earn it, you know, it’s not given to you by anyone. So you earn it, work for it, so it’s all joyous,” MSU graduate William Arrey-Besong said.

Arrey-Besong’s college experience was not your average one. While working toward his bachelor’s degree in business administration he balanced another priority in his life, his family of five.

“It’s a degree plan for four years but I did it in three and a half years. I had to go to work, come back take care of the kids, take care of school work, you know I think I’m proud of my achievement,” Arrey-Besong said.

Arrey-Besong said managing several priorities was not easy. But it hasn’t diminished his passion to learn and grow in his field.

“Education, as you know, has no end so I plan to continue to my master’s and you know why not ph.D?” Arrey-Besong said.

Arrey-Besong advises future graduates to push through the obstacles they face throughout their college journey. It will help learn more about your career path and more importantly about yourself and just how capable you truly are.

“Just keep going, keep pushing. You know you got to take one course at a time, you don’t have to take a chunk of it at one point. Just to get one step at a time, take it one step at a time. I mean the sky will be the limit,” Arrey-Besong said.

Limits that are now limitless for the Class of 2021.

Arrey-Besong said he plans to use his education to open a family business that he will run with his wife can’t wait to enjoy putting his newfound knowledge toward its success.

And on behalf of everyone here at KFDX, KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage we give our sincerest congratulations to this year’s graduates.