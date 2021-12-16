MSU students’ documentaries to be broadcast on City of Wichita Falls public access channel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After working tirelessly over the last semester, Mass Communication students at Midwestern State University end the year by each producing a 15-minute documentary for their final capstone requirement.

Some of these well-produced documentaries will be making it to your TV screens in the new year.

About 20 to 25 Mass Comm student-produced documentaries will be on television screens in a few weeks.

“I think sometimes there is a bit of an attitude of ‘Well, what are those college students even doing? Do they get value for their degree?’,” Dr. Jim Sernoe, Fain College of Fine Arts’ Interim Dean, said. “I think this shows that yes, we are testing them, and yes, they are producing great stuff. It’s important now that the wider community is seeing what they’re doing.”

Dr. Sernoe said the students are motivated to do well anyway, but having this television platform motivates them to be more careful and professional in the choices they make.

City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said the students’ hard work is evident, and the stories they tell about Wichita Falls make them even more special.

“We’re always looking for avenues to show off the city, and these documentaries do such a great job at that,” Horgen said. “They show certain sides to the city. They show some turmoil here and there that the city has worked through and how people are so great here that they work through that turmoil.”

Sernoe said the students aren’t afraid to address controversial topics, and the ones they’ve chosen over the years are very interesting and critical to the city.

“They have addressed religion, they have addressed race, they have addressed the educational system,” Sernoe said.

“MSU is so good; that department of communications gets so many awards,” Horgen said. “They win Barbara Jordan awards. These are huge state-wide awards and national awards.”

Sernoe said they are very proud of the work these students have produced. They rose to the challenge, and now they will be very happy to have a much larger audience.

Each month, three documentaries will be aired on the City’s Public Access Channel 1300 on Spectrum Cable.

The first documentary airs on New Year’s Day.