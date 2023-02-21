WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU students from different ministries came together on campus Tuesday for a night of prayer and praise.

They gathered at around 8 p.m. at the fountain in front of Dillard College. The event was put together by several campus organizations like the MSU Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Baptist Student Ministry, Redeemer Church, and First Baptist.

Organizers said their savior put this on their hearts to do as a way to try and reach more college students and to invite them for a moment of prayer. Students are welcome to stay and worship together Tuesday night for as long as they’d like.

This gathering comes after an Evangelical service in Wilmore, Kentucky at Asbury University went nonstop for more than 10 days.