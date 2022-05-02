WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at MSU have the chance to take a course that will prepare them for life after graduation.

This promotion management class sponsored by Red River Best Chevy Dealers introduces students to issues they may face in the workforce and how to solve them.

During the course, business owners and professionals come in and give students tips. As a result, students say the class gives them the confidence and skill, to chase their dreams

“People our age think they expect with that piece of paper, they can immediately get that job vs. Having the real-world skills and experience..and that’s what that class was able to offer for us,” marketing major Dawson Dawkins said.

Dawkins said the skills he’s learned in the class have already landed him a job in sales, months before graduating in August.