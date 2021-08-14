MSU students move in for fall semester with continued COVID precautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some new Midwestern State University students were welcomed on campus with open arms on Saturday as they prepare for what many hope will be a normal semester.

Kristi Schulte, Director of Residence Life and Housing said while she is happy to welcome students back, they are still very cautious when it comes to Covid-19.

“We’re always very mindful of what’s going on with the Covid pandemic, and so the department has continued to take some precautions,” Schulte said. “For example: we have a cleaning crew that comes in the evening, and they do a second round of touch-ups in those high-touch areas, so study rooms, elevators, entry ways.”

With the return of full in-person learning and no masks, Schulte said the campus should look a little like normal.

“I’m also excited to see students having more of your traditional college experience, having the opportunity to engage with different student organizations, student activities and have some sense of normalcy starting to return to those areas,” she said.

Some students share the same feeling.

Two Mustangs cheerleaders said, “I think we’re really just all excited, especially to have a normal season and get to cheer and meet new people at events all across campus, since we didn’t get that last year because of Covid. I think we’re excited. Plus the in-person classes, no masks unless you feel like you want to wear one.”

Families helping their children settle in said they still have some uncertainties.

I am a mix of emotions, especially since I’m a graduate of MSU,” Ashley Dennis, the parent of an incoming MSU freshman, said. “It’s almost like coming back home for me, and I know he’s in good hands.”

While vaccinations are not required for students, many parents said they’ve urged their children to get the vaccine ahead of the school year.

“We did take precautionary measures of getting him vaccinated long before hand,” Dennis said. “He’s always stayed up to date on all his vaccinations, and he’s relatively healthy, so I’m concerned, but I’m not overly worried.”

Schulte wants parents and students to know MSU is prepared for whatever this semester may bring.

“We’re still very mindful of Covid,” Schulte said. “I think we have a little bit more confidence as we move into this; we were able to have some successes last year that we’ve been able to learn from and go with.”

Students, like Caleb Dennis, said it feels good to be back on campus, and they are ready for the year.

“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to the whole year,” Caleb Dennis said. “Whatever comes with the adventure, I’m ready for it.”

Mustangs head back to the classroom on August 23rd.