WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A more than 200-year long barrier has now been broken after the historical vote to approve Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The vote was 53 to 47 in favor of Jackson, making her the first African-American female justice on the court and only the sixth woman to hold the title and the reactions are pouring in.

“I think it was a beautiful thing to see. You know growing up, you didn’t really get to see a bunch of black politicians out there or even running for office. So for her to be a black woman it’s really beautiful to see that,” MSU Texas student Chris Madu said.

“I heard about it through my sorority and I saw it and I was like, oh wow I loved to see it! A black woman there in power, finally,” MSU Texas student Emani Augustine said.

Madu and Augustine say it was truly a day to remember and it’s especially thrilling for those who have waited decades to see such a change.

“I remember back in 2008 seeing President Obama like, that alone was a big moment everywhere especially in my family too. We celebrated that a lot and now seeing a black woman do this, I think the world is constantly changing,” Madu said.

Jackson’s appointment to the bench comes after weeks of intense confirmation hearings, but nonetheless, Jackson will still be the first black woman in the court’s history. Her confirmation was presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris, a history maker herself.

“It’s a lot of history happening here in my generation so that’s good to see,” Augustine said.

“Not even pertaining to politics but anything it makes me feel like if i really put my mind to it no matter my color I can do anything I want,” Madu said.

Defining moments that will have an impact on generations to come.

Jackson will be replacing Justice Stephen Breyer who announced his retirement earlier this year.