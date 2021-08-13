MSU students save neighbor from apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in 13 different units at Mustang Village Apartments had to find somewhere else to sleep Friday morning.

A fire tore through the hallway of a building around 1:20 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett.

While fire crews were responding, dispatchers said multiple people were trapped inside and jumping from windows.

The preliminary report indicates the fire started near a storage closet in a stairway before jumping up to the third floor.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard people screaming and shouting ‘fire’. When tenants ran outside someone needed help.

“I came down, I saw this dude hanging from the window right there. Everyone was like, jump we’ll catch you, we’ll catch you,” MSU student Derek Simmons said. “Then we all grabbed mattresses and me and like two other guys caught him and ran back and forth trying to figure out everybody else.”

Another student said there wasn’t time to think, the group knew they had to do something.

“For all of us, we kind of just took action grabbed mattresses and we all got a couple of people out. So that’s a ‘W’ in my book,” MSU student Bam Edwards said.

AMR was called for several people, but they all refused to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators also haven’t released an estimate on the cost of damages.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the affected apartments. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become availabe.