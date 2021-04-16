MSU students, staff, alumni, sports fans remember Nelson Haggerty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS investigators are looking into what caused a single-vehicle accident in Wise County that claimed the life of a beloved MSU Texas coach.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 380 near Decatur. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said it appears Haggerty’s cart left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, which caused his car to overturn and go through the fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 47, survived by wife, Krissie, and their children, Darien, Aveya, Aniya an Ayona.

For eight seasons as Midwestern State Head Coach, Nelson Haggerty guided his teams to 155 wins.

Nets were cut down after playoff victories. Hugs and smiles commonplace at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Haggerty came to Midwestern State in 2009 serving as an assistant under Grant McCasland, taking over as head coach two years later. He led the Mustangs to five straight NCAA tournament appearances, twice earning Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year honors.

Midwestern State mourns the passing of Nelson Haggerty https://t.co/UiiulAtx7H — MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) April 16, 2021

Haggerty’s playing career provided instant credibility for the players he coached because he had “Been there, done it,” as a Baylor Bear he led the nation in assists in 1995 and remains the all-time assists leader.

Those years of joy and happiness Friday are replaced by tears of sorrow and mourning.

“He was a great player known for his unselfishness and charismatic personality during his four years at Baylor, and he had gone on to become a tremendous leader of young men,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said.

Haggerty re-united with former MSU coach Grant McCasland at the University of North Texas in 2019. Haggerty served as director of basketball operations.

UNT Athletic Director Wren Baker said Friday, “Our hearts hurt for Nelson’s family, our men’s basketball family, the UNT community, and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life and career,” Baker said. “Nelson had many special gifts and talents.”

