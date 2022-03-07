WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University Board of Regents Monday announced the sole finalist to be the next president of MSU Texas.

In a special-called meeting on Monday, March 7, 2022, the MSU Texas Board of Regents named JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D. as the sole finalist to become the new President of MSU Texas.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved a motion to declare Dr. Mazachek as the sole finalist and to move ahead with the hiring process after a mandatory 20-day waiting period.

Mark Griffin, Chairman of the MSU Texas Presidential Search Committee and Vice Chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, said the Search Committee, though it contains representatives from the TTU system, is made up primarily of members of the MSU Texas and Wichita Falls Community.

“This is a historic day for MSU Texas and the Wichita Falls community because great things are going to come from this day and from this decision.“ – Mark Griffin, Chairman, MSU Texas Presidential Search Committee

Vice Chairman, TTU System Board of Regents

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, said Dr. Mazachek and her husband will fit in to the Wichita Falls community well, and that the best days are ahead for MSU Texas.

“Having somebody who is the right fit for the culture, for the community, and for our system is critical,” Chancellor Mitchell said. “Dr. Mazachek checks all those boxes marvelously.”

Griffin said in a system-wide letter Thursday, March 3 the national search for the next president of MSU Texas was nearing the endpoint.

Griffin said more than 60 candidate applications were screened and sourced by the committee, who then made recommendations to Mitchell, who has conducted additional screenings and interviews.

Dr. Mazachek received her bachelors degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology. She went on to receive her m.b.A. and Ph.D. in Accounting from the University of Kansas.

Dr. Mazachek has served in various leadership roles at Washburn University since 1992. She is a tenured Assistant and Associate Professor of Accounting.

Dr. Mazachek served as the Dean of the School of Business at Washburn University from 1998 until 2002, when she became the President and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation for fifteen years.

Most recently, Dr. Mazachek served as Vice President for Academic Affairs before being named as the sole finalist to become the President of MSU Texas.

The office became vacant when former MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley made an announcement in June 2021 of her plans to retire, effective August 31, 2021.

The following day, September 1, 2021, MSU Texas officially became the fifth member of the TTU System after Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1522 authored and filed by District 69 Representative James Frank and District 30 Senator Drew Springer,

Dr. Shipley served as president of MSU Texas for six years, and though her time at MSU Texas came to a close as the university itself began a new journey, she said the merger with the TTU System was the “proudest moment” of her life “professionally and privately.”

“We are poised on this big transition to Texas Tech and when I stepped aside and looked at the situation, it looked like the absolute best time for a new leader,” Dr. Shipley said. “I thought Midwestern could attract a really excited, vibrant person to the position.”

The announcement of a new president just six months after joining a new system begins a new chapter in the 100-year history of Midwestern State University.

MSU Texas Journey Into The TTU System