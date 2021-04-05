MSU Texas announces plans for April COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) –– Midwestern State University will be hosting a month-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic thanks to a partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.

Clinics will begin Thursday, April 8, and continue each Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month of April as supply is available.

Each vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center, located on the MSU Texas south campus just off of Midwestern Parkway.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the TDEM and TMD to host these clinics as we work together toward achieving herd immunity,” Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at MSU Texas said. “Now that all Texans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive a vaccine, these clinics will be an important step to serve our campus community, as well as our local and regional communities.

Clinics will utilize same-day registration and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals will be asked to present identification such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID. Members of the Texas Military Department will be on-site to administer the vaccines. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at the first clinic on April 8.