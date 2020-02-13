MSU Texas Board of Regents approves Fall 2020 rates increases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University students will have more to pay for their schooling come the Fall 2020 semester with rates increasing.

Members of the MSU Texas Board of Regents approved increased rates for tuition and room and board for the Fall 2020 semester.

The J.S. Bridwell board room was full of life as the Board of Regents gathered for their annual February meeting of the minds. There is always much to discuss, but the highlight of the meeting was the proposed rate hikes for tuition, housing and meal plans.

The plans were presented by MSU faculty without opposition, so the plans became concrete.

In Fall 2020, annual room and board plans will increase from 2% to 2.5% and meal plans will increase from about 3% to 3.5% depending on the residence hall and meal plan.

Tuition will increase as well, but not as much as previously thought. First-year students will now see a 2% increase instead of a 2.6% increase, second and third-year students will see a 0.61% increase and seniors will see a 0.63% increase instead of an almost 1% increase.

While the increases may sound alarming to students, MSU is still in the median of tuition costs compared to sister schools in the state.

The increased rates are only to make studying and supporting MSU worth every penny.

“It’s something we don’t take lightly,” Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Vice President Keith Lamb said. “We understand the costs of higher education. We understand that we’re asking students to pay more, so we’re very, very careful and considerate when we go up.

Although the rate increase may seem like an unpleasant situation for students, the benefit for students will prove lasting throughout the campus and university for years to come.

“The increases, it’s sort of a basket of goods because the increases provide many, many services to students,” Administration and Finance Vice President Beth Reissenweber said. “Wonderful new buildings, wonderful grounds, faculty, but also with the athletic fee that would be going up, it’s a small increase, but it will help fund our athletic prograMming with all our different teams. So even if you’re not an athlete yourself, you’re a fan perhaps, then it helps with our spirit and our pride of the mustangs.”

Despite the increases, faculty, staff and board members all just want the best for students.

“Everybody that’s on the board try to make some sort of financial contribution to the university,” board chairman R. Caven Crossnoe said. “It’s important that we show that. Each of us.”

The Board of Regents also approved a motion to sell one of their properties located at 917 Midwestern Parkway.

The property was formerly used to train student nurses before the building of the new Centennial Hall that house the Robert D. and Carol Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services.