WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Incoming MSU freshman for the 2021-2022 academic year will be paying an additional $5.65 per credit hour in tuition come fall.

This comes after the Board of Regents approved recommendations for tuition, room and board, and fees for the next class of students.

The tuition rates will be fixed at this amount for the next four academic years for incoming students.

With this increase, new students taking 15 credit hours would pay $84.75 more.