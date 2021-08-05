MSU Texas Board of Regents renames trail in honor of President Shipley

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MSU Texas Board of Regents has renamed the Sikes Lake Trail in honor of President Suzanne Shipley.

In the Board of Regents’ final quarterly meeting before the transition to the Texas Tech University System on Sept. 1, the board has recognized Shipley’s retirement and renaming Sikes Lake Trail to Suzanne Shipley Trail.

Courtesy: MSU Texas

“Dr. Shipley and her husband, Randall Wadsworth, and their pets have walked this trail nearly every day since they arrived on campus six years ago,” said Board Vice-Chair Nancy Marks upon reading of the motion. “This naming is fitting and will remind students, faculty, and community members of her contributions to MSU Texas as they use the trail for years to come.”