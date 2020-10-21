MSU Texas cancels 2021 spring break, changes graduation date

UPDATE:

Midwestern State University president Dr. Suzanne Shipley has released a statement about the changes made to the 2020-2021 academic calendar.

Below is the full statement from Dr. Shipley:

“Dear Campus Community, As we continue to make necessary adjustments to plans for in-person operations in the environment of the pandemic, we asked for input from the campus community regarding the spring semester. Following that input, we have made the decision to eliminate Spring Break from the calendar for the Spring 2021 semester. We will begin on January 11 as planned and end on May 1. A short holiday break from April 1-4 remains on the calendar to provide some rest during the semester. We believe this action will minimize travel and movement of the campus population and aid in maintaining a safer campus environment. The scheduled employee holiday for Friday, March 19, will be moved to Friday, April 2, to coincide with the student holiday break. We express our appreciation to all MSU faculty, staff, and students for your efforts to safeguard our ability to maintain in-person instruction. Suzanne Shipley President” Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Midwestern State University’s academic calendar for the academic year of 2020-2021, university officials have cancelled spring break for the year of 2021.

In addition to cancelling spring break, officials have also changed the date of their graduation, finals and last day of classes.

The 2021 commencement date is now May 1. The last day of classes is now set for April 23. Final exams now start on April 24.

