MSU Texas considers invitation to join Texas Tech University Systems

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Texas could be headed toward the wind of change as the Mustangs have received an invitation to consider becoming the fifth university in the Texas Tech University System.

This comes as MSU is just only one of four universities left in the state this is an independent public institution.

The MSU Board of Regents met Thursday and decided the best thing for MSU was to take control of their future consider this merger.

Regents said the best route forward for the university would be to consider joining the Texas Tech University System after they extended an invitation.

“Our university is strongly positioned both academically and financially to review opportunities that will sustain and enhance our reputation and our education,” board chairman R. Craven Crossnoe said.

If they decided to join the system, not much will change on campus except the Board of Regents would dissolve; However, a Wichita Falls resident or MSU alum could serve on the TTU System Board of Regents at the request of the governor.

“That is exactly the question the board is exploring and has asked us to consider in the next few months,” MSU President Dr. Suzane Shipley said. “Is this the right to become a part of a system and is texas tech the right match for us?”

While administration looks into the merger some students aren’t so sure it’s a great idea.

“I feel like our representation would be lessened because we would no longer have a student regent,” senior Adrienne Hill said.

“If it’s for financial reasons to improve to have more money, where is that money going?” freshman Omar Combie said. “The school can get more money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it reaches the students.”

And now, regents, administration and students will figure out whether the university will continue to remain independent or join the established system.

Angelo State University is the latest addition to the TTU joined the system in 2007, and MSU officials have been in contact with them about the possible change.

Community Conversations will begin Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art while campus conversations will begin Monday.