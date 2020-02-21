MSU Texas continues community conversations with consideration to join Texas Tech University System

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University announced that they received a formal invitation to consider joining the Texas Tech University System Friday, Feb. 14, and after several conversations with students on campus, MSU spoke with the community at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.

With a spread of flavored water and cookies, community members and alumni had questions about fundraising, tuition and local control.

MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley had explanations to attempt to put minds at ease.

If MSU Texas elects to accept Texas Tech’s invitation to join their system, independence would be stripped from the Mustangs. However, with a system comes system funding and influence, which is something community members can get behind.

“Having us add our brand on to the Texas Tech System might give us more opportunities for internships for our business students, an avenue for our pre med to go get an interview for medical school,” MSU alumna Teresa Caves said. “Same with law. We’ve got such a health care contingency here and they’ve got the medical school. It’s just a great fit,”

On top of the possible benefits for graduate students, MSU will only have to pay $500,000 a year to be part of the system. Texas Tech can help MSU save money in other areas like bonds and influencing government representatives.

Even though the MSU Board of Regents would dissolve with the partnership, community members feel confident that there will not be a texas tech overhaul.

“The decisions will still remain here it sounds like,” MSU alumnus and former Wichita Falls mayor Glenn Barham. “So that’s a positive. It’s a big positive in my eyes. I think this’ll be a good move.”

A former MSU professor talked about how when he was at Texas A&M-Kingsville and their partnership with the Texas A&M System did nothing but help the campus.

“The Q&A sheet would go out on the website probably early next week,” Barham said. “I would encourage any alumni to look at that., because it answers a lot of questions.”

There will be another meeting for the community next Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.