MSU Texas Cycling team reflects on hosting cycling conference championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University Cycling team hosted the South Central Collegiate Cycling Conference Championship this weekend and MSU Cycling Director Charlie Zamastil said he feels so much pride about MSU’s 2021 Mountain Bike team and their skills.

“I’m always excited to venture into new territory. We’ve only been really fielding a mountain bike team for the past few years so historically we haven’t had much of a mountain bike presence in the conference and it’s been dominated by Texas A&M, UT, Baylor, UNT, a lot of the bigger schools,” Zamastil said.

Having hosted the SCCCC Championship for the past three years now, Zamastil said opportunities like these are what keeps bringing his cyclists back.

“We’ve actually got two people that this is going to be, this and nationals, in Durango are going to be their final events with MSU cycling,” Zamastil said.

One of those being Pablo Cruz, who’s been competing with the team since his undergraduate years and is now just months away from finishing his masters program.

“Collegiate racing is always a good environment. We are friends with each other like last night we went out for dinner and things like that so we are friends outside of racing but then when racing we try to compete with each other,” Cruz said.

Cruz says racing alongside his teammates has been an honor and racing in these final events feels bittersweet.

“It’s a new stage in my life and it’s going to be fun but I will miss them for sure because it’s always fun to have a collegiate season and it’s been five, six years now with my undergrad and masters so it’s been a long time that I’ve been here,” Cruz said.

“This is hopefully going to be a really good send-off and we can send him home with some hardware maybe even a USA Cycling National Champions jersey on his way out the door,” Zamastil said.

Cruz said choosing to come to MSU and compete on this team is a decision he’s thankful he made every day.

“It’s been a big step in my life coming here to MSU and I’m glad I took that decision to come here,” Cruz said.

Cruz invites everyone to give cycling a try because you might just end up liking it.

In two weeks the team will be off to Durango, Colorado to compete in the USA Cycling National Championship taking place on October 14 through October 17.