MSU Texas Dental Hygiene Clinic to offer free teeth cleanings for kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting “Give Kids a Smile Day” where free teeth cleanings will be offered to kids age 5 to 12.

The event begins Monday, February 15 at 8 a.m. and continues through Tuesday, February 16.

All services are free of charge to children ages 5 – 12 for those two days.

Services are preformed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist.

Available times are 8 a.m. Monday, February 15 and 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

If you’d like to set up an appointment, call Jeana Brunson at (940) 397-4737 or (940) 397-4764.

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at MSU Texas offers services primarily in the interest of educating and training students.

Among the services offered are cleaning of teeth, the exposure of dental X-ray films, fluoride applications, sealants, and plaque control instructions.