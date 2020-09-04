MSU Texas earns approval for first doctoral program

The fall semester on campus at MSU may look and feel a little different for students as school officials have announced safety changes to keep everyone safe.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Midwestern State University announced Thursday they’ve been granted approval to begin offering a doctoral degree in educational leadership.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges granted approval, marking the first doctoral offering at MSU Texas.

“This is a significant accomplishment for Midwestern State University and especially for our dedicated faculty in the West College of Education,” MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley said.

“We are now able to provide our community of educators with a significant level of academic attainment,” Shipley said. “The pursuit of an advanced degree in education will enhance the abilities of teachers across our region while also maximizing the talents of MSU professors. We look forward to welcoming MSU’s first doctoral students in January 2021.”

Provost and Vice President James Johnston announced the intent to pursue approval of an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership at the August 2019 Board of Regents meeting.

“This is a historic moment for MSU Texas,” Johnston said. “The addition of terminal degrees aligns with the University’s current strategic plan and is consistent with our mission to provide our students with rigorous undergraduate and graduate education.”

MSU’s new Ed.D. emphasizes PK-12 educational leadership. It specializes in public school administration, providing terminal degree opportunities for those who hold a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, instructional technology, adult and higher education, and education administration.

Designed to prepare its students for executive leadership positions in education, the program will serve educational leaders within the North Texas (Region 9 Education Service Center) and partial adjoining educational service centers.

The program will require 54 semester credit hours beyond the master’s degree, including dissertation. Students will also have the option to take an internship course for superintendent certification, which will require 57 hours beyond the master’s degree.

The Dr. Billie Doris McAda Graduate School at MSU Texas will begin taking applications for the doctoral program on September 15. The deadline for the Spring 2021 application is November 1.

In addition to the Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, MSU Texas continues to pursue approval for a doctoral program in radiologic sciences.

If approved, the program will be the first of its kind in the United States.