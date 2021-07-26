MSU Texas expands doctorate of education program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State’s education department is taking steps to get their students more real-life experiences.

With the acceptance into the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate (CPED) MSU will join more than 115 current institution members that look to redesign professional practice preparation in education for Pre-K through college education.

Dean of the Gordon T. & Ellen West College of Education Matt Capps said their excited to provide a program that expands what they offer their students.

“I want us to be able to build a reputation that you can come here and really learn how to do the job that directly impacts k through 12 kids, it’s not theoretical, it’s practical, and it is really designed to make someone better at making public schools better because that’s what our ultimate goal is,” Capps said.

One of the changes they will make in the doctorate program is the way they conduct students’ dissertations.

Capps said they will not be traditional, students will have the opportunity to complete a dissertation in practice by identifying a district-level problem in a school district and coming up with a solution.