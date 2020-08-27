MSU Texas family nurse practitioner program ranked second-best in country, online survey states

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University is standing above the rest, again, this time for the second-best Family Nurse Practitioner program in the country, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

One former student, who now holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice, said while it is a challenging program, it was all worth the long effort.

Rachel Reitan said she remembers the Family Nurse Practitioner program at MSU Texas to be incredibly challenging.

“There were actually times when I thought, and my husband can attest to this, that I thought ‘oh gosh, I am not going to make it,” Doctor of Nursing Practice and Family Nurse Practitioner Rachel Reitan said. “When I saw that they were number two I was not surprised.”

Reitan, who is a 2015 grad of the FNP program, said the quality education she received is proof the program deserves to be ranked number 2 in the country.

“There is so much that I learned from the especially head and neck and muscular-skeletal systems in the Family Nurse Practitioner program that has stuck with me and really helped me,” Reitan said.

Reitan’s former professor, now FNP Program Coordinator Dr. Brent Wetendorf said the goal of the program is to ensure students are well prepared to dive headfirst into the role of an FNP.

“There’s time spent learning how to manage the different chronic and acute illnesses and diseases, they get training in Pathophysiology, they get training in Pharmacology, they spend a lot of time learning that and then they apply it in the clinical setting doing clinical rotations,” Wetendorf said.

Wetendorf said it’s great to get this recognition which he said is well-deserved.

“I think it’s a tribute to all of the hard work the faculty and staff have put in for years and years and years, I graduated from the program myself over a decade ago,” Wetendorf said.

Reitan couldn’t agree more and said the faculty deserves credit for encouraging and staying with students every step of the way.

The best programs are selected for this honor based on graduation rate, length of the program and cost among other factors.