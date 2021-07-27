MSU Texas hires new head softball coach

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Vernon College coach and reigning Nexstar Sports Awards College Coach of the Year Brittanie Talley has been selected to lead the Midwestern State Mustangs’ softball program.

Talley spent the last five years as the head coach of the Lady Chaps, taking an eight-win program and leading them to their highest national ranking in school history.

In five years at the helm, Talley lead Vernon College to a 129-75 record that included a 21-1 COVID-shortened 2020 season and the fourth season in school history with over 40 wins in 2021.

She’ll face a similar challenge with the Lady Mustangs.

A powerhouse in the early 2000s, MSU’s softball program has only seen postseason action once since 2015, with only one winning season in the past five years.

MSU will now look to Talley to once again turn a struggling program around, with the hopes of making the Lady Mustangs a name feared in the Lone Star Conference once again.

Prior to her time at Vernon College, Talley was on the Division 1 Alabama State coaching staff, spending three years with the Lady Hornets and helping them to a conference title and a trip to the NCAA D1 regionals in 2016.

Talley also played softball on the professional level in Sweden, earning a championship with the Skovde Saints in 2011, when she was also named Pitcher of the Year.

Talley was a standout in college at Jackson State, earning 27 career wins and seven shutouts as a pitcher along with a .320 batting average.