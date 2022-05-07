WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The commencement ceremony for MSU Texas was held Saturday morning at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

732 MSU students took the stage on Saturday, May 7, to receive their diplomas.

“I started in 2020 right when the pandemic first hit, so it’s been a long process, but I feel like a lot of pride,” MSU graduate Ashlyn Cramer said. “I’m really excited and, just to be here with all of these graduates, it’s just a really good feeling.”

Families arrived at the coliseum early in the morning waiting to see their loved one walk the stage, as for some, this is the first family member to graduate college.

“I feel great,” MSU graduate Alicia Phinney said. “I’m the first in my family to graduate high school, immediate family to graduate college.”

Alicia Phinney said that while this was a very exciting time, it definitely was not easy.

“Mental health and also trying to get through it alone – not really alone – I had my family support and friends support, but they never been to college or anything, so it was a big step for me to do it alone and by myself and figure everything out as I go,” Phinney said.

Mental health is one of the main struggles students face during college, as well as single parents who have to balance their education and time with their children.

“I feel amazing,” MSU graduate Magnolia Minyard said. “I have been doing this for awhile; I’m a single mom, so I was never able to go to school full-time, so it’s very exciting to finally get it done.”

Regardless of the challenges, we celebrate these graduates as they move on to be nurses, doctors, engineers and so much more, inspiring future generations to be successful.

“The eventual goal is to be an assistant principal and one day a principal,” MSU graduate Ashlyn Cramer said. “Just to use the tools that I have learned here to make education an inclusive place that’s welcome to all, and that sets to success.”

Not only is Midwestern State University celebrating their seniors, they’re also celebrating their 100th anniversary.

We would like to congratulate the students and the university on their milestones.