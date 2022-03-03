WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University continues to celebrate 100 years, this time by honoring the businesses they said have helped to build Wichita Falls.

Among them are Corlett, Probst and Boyd, founded in 1922, and Guarantee Title, the oldest continuously operating business in the city, founded in 1903.

“We do a lot of surveying for oil field and for land transactions surveying mainly and then also engineering for the development for the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, a lot of MSU work we do around campus,” Corlett, Probst and Boyd partner Devin Smith said.

“We insure real estate transactions and provide escrow services, so whenever you’re buying or selling or refinancing a piece of real estate we conduct the closing and ensure the title for the property,” Guarantee Title owner, President & CEO Kolter Lukert said.

Lukert said continuing on the 119-year-old legacy of all the owners before he has been a huge privilege that he and his partners do not take lightly.

“The company has a tradition of really giving back to the community and being a part of the growth of Wichita Falls and we love that part as well as we love the community that supports us in return,” Lukert said.

Both Lukert and Smith said over the years their companies have evolved quite a bit, specifically with technological advancements however the heart of their companies lies in its employees.

“Anytime you have companies like this that have been around for that long is because we’ve been blessed with great employees through the years and past owners that have owned the company and had the forethought to see what we can be taken to and what we can do,” Smith said.

“We’ve been for a long time but we don’t plan on going anywhere so hopefully we’ll have a 200-year celebration and continue to be an integral part of the economy here in Wichita Falls,” Lukert said.

Their advice for new business owners is to continue to give back to the community that gives you so much but also a key in their success is retaining great employees.