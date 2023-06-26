WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be summer break, but it’s a great time for kids to think about what they want to be when they grow up, and if engineering is your child’s calling, MSU Texas has just the summer camp for them.

“Young Engineer Summer Camp, we call it for short YES camp, it has been going on for so many years,” YES Camp Coordinator and MSU Texas Assistant Professor Dr. Zeki Ilhan said. “This is a camp in sponsorship with Howmet Aerospace Foundation, so we thank them for their generosity in partnership also to make this camp possible.”

Faculty in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering say the camp is full of fun.

“Most of the week is spent in hands-on workshops with faculty members, which are developed specifically with the goal of engaging these students who are excited about engineering but don’t have as much background,” McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering Interim Dean Sarah Cobb said.

They’ll also see how rewarding a career in STEM can be in areas such as coding or the geosciences.

“I think my most favorite part was coding because I liked working on it and kind of like math I like figuring it out on my own, and I like figuring it out when it’s challenging,” Camp Goer Tilly Gibson said.

“I remember going to these sorts of things as a high school student, going to engineering days and learning about what was going on in the sciences, and it’s such a great way to invite students into the pursuit of science that we are doing,” Cobb said.

The camp provides a weeks’ worth of learning that will impact these children’s lives for years to come.

To learn more about the MSU Texas YES Summer Camp and future learning opportunities, click here.