WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s student media won the statewide Director’s Cup, in addition to 41 individual awards at the annual Texas Intercollegiate Press Association competition in Fort Worth in March.

The Director’s Cup is awarded to the college that accumulates the most points in the 30 on-site competitions. Approximately 35 schools sent representatives to the competition.

“The Wichitan”, MSU’s school paper, won second place for overall excellence in the newspaper division, and “Voices” was awarded second place for overall excellence in the literary magazine division.

MSU senior mass communication major Stephanie Robledo won the Frank Buckley Scholarship, and senior mass communication major Omar Combie won the TIPA logo design competition.

Individual students won 12 first-place awards, 13 second-place awards, eight third-place awards and six honorable mentions.

Jim Sernoe, chair of the Mass Communication Department, said this is the second time Midwestern State has won the Director’s Cup in the past five years.

“I keep telling anyone I talk to that I will put our best students up against any other students in the state,” Sernoe said. “We may be smaller than many programs, but the quality we are producing continues to be outstanding.”