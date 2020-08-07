MSU Texas MCOM professor nationally honored as Educator of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Midwestern State University professor is honored with a national education award.

Dr. Bradley Wilson was named the David Adams Educator of the Year which is awarded to professors for outstanding performance in classrooms, workshops and conferences.

Wilson is an associate professor for the mass communication department and has served as the Journalism Education Association magazine’s editor for many years.

A virtual award ceremony for the 103rd Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication Conference will be Friday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

