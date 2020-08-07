MSU Texas MCOM professor nationally honored as Educator of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Midwestern State University professor is honored with a national education award.
Dr. Bradley Wilson was named the David Adams Educator of the Year which is awarded to professors for outstanding performance in classrooms, workshops and conferences.
Wilson is an associate professor for the mass communication department and has served as the Journalism Education Association magazine’s editor for many years.
A virtual award ceremony for the 103rd Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication Conference will be Friday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.
Here are a list of the past recipients:
- 2019 Peter Bobkowski, University of Kansas
- 2018 Sally Renaud, Illinois Journalism Education Association
- 2017 Mark Goodman, Kent State University
- 2016 Nicole Kraft, The Ohio State University
- 2015 Mary Arnold, South Dakota State University
- 2014 John Bowen, Kent State University
- 2013 Monica Hill, The University of North Carolina
- 2012 Bruce Konkle, University of South Carolina
- 2011 Judy Robinson, University of Florida
- 2010 Barbara Hines, Howard University
- 2009 Lyle Olson, South Dakota State University
- 2008 James Tidwell, Eastern Illinois University
- 2007 John Hudnall, University of Kansas
- 2006 Cheryl M. Pell, Michigan State University
- 2005 Candace Perkins Bowen, Kent State University
- 2004 David Adams, Indiana University
- 2003 Thomas Eveslage, Temple University
- 2002 Richard Johns, University of Iowa
- 2001 Jack Dvorak, Indiana University
- 2000 Marilyn Weaver, Ball State University
- 1999 Linda Puntney, Kansas State University
- 1998 Julie E. Dodd, University of Florida