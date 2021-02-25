MSU Texas planning to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials announced Thursday they plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the MSU Texas Class of 2021.

Graduation ceremonies will take place on separate days for bachelor’s degree candidates and master’s degree candidates:

Master’s Degree Candidates — Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. — D.L. Ligon Coliseum

— Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. — D.L. Ligon Coliseum Bachelor’s Degree Candidates — Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. — D.L. Ligon Coliseum

Commencement will be a ticketed event, with each candidate receiving 5 guest tickets. Graduates must RSVP via email by April 1 to receive tickets.

The ceremony will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Health and safety protocols will be implemented and maintained during the ceremony.

More information can be found on the MSU Texas website.