MSU Texas plans for in-person Fall 2021 semester

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Texas is planning to return to mostly normal operations in Fall 2021.

“Between the state’s decreasing positivity rate and the increased COVID-19 vaccine availability, we are working toward increased capacity in both our classrooms and events to provide a more complete university experience for our students,” President Suzanne Shipley said.

Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, the Midwestern State University implemented a number of health and safety protocols to allow increased physical presence in as many courses as possible.

University officials believe the campus’s commitment to these guidelines was critical to the MSU’s ability to deliver and sustain face-to-face instruction for more than 75% of course offerings in the fall and spring semesters.

MSU Texas athletes were busy this semester as all 13 sports teams competed for the first time in the spring. Reduced capacity, as well as enhanced safety protocol, was implemented to provide a safe environment for fans. The MSU Texas cheerleaders moved from their traditional spot on the floor to the stand of D.L. Ligon to provide support for the men’s and women’s basketball games.

AJ Lopez III/MSU Texas

Each year President Suzanne Shipley hosts students on the Sikes House lawn for the President’s Picnic that features fun and games. MSU Texas student Jaye Surles participates in the tricycle races while practicing the proper safety measures. Sallisa Wyatt/MSU Texas

The cardboard boat race, an annual homecoming tradition, made a delayed return as part of Stangfest activities this spring. Through the determination and dedication of the campus community to observe and practice enhanced safety, the University was able to provide enhanced student programming this fall. AJ Lopez III/MSU Texas

However, a mix of course options will be available for online and virtual learning environments to provide flexibility.

Besides increased presence on campus, MSU Texas has also been able to offer increased activities for students through athletic events and the weeklong Stangfest celebration complete with food, music, games, and fireworks.

“This increased activity was a direct result of the determination and dedication of students, faculty, and staff,” said Keith Lamb, Vice President for Student Affairs and co-chair for the University’s Return to Campus Task Force. “We are grateful for their actions to make these events possible.”

James Johnston, the co-chair for the University’s Return to Campus Task Force, said the outlook for Fall 2021 is promising as the university works through final details this summer to be ready for a flurry of activities commonly associated with back-to-school.

“All of this progress supports and informs our decisions for Fall 2021,” said James Johnston, MSU Texas Provost. “Our university will likely continue to follow some health and safety precautions as we monitor the state of COVID-19 and the vaccination rate in our communities. The pandemic is still with us and likely will be for some time, and we will be prepared to make adjustments as needed to keep our campus safe.”