WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a long and wide-ranging search, Midwestern State University is potentially looking at its new president.

“What I immediately discovered from a distance was what a special place MSU is,” Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek said. “And this is a place that’s poised and ready to take the next step and rise even further. There’s so much positive momentum and so many unrealized opportunities, dreams, and goals, and I just had to be a part of that.”

For the next 21 days, until it’s official, Dr. Mazachek is the sole finalist, after unanimous approval during a Texas Tech System Board of Regents meeting, completing the job done by a search committee made up of 12, with nine being from the Wichita Falls or MSU community and three from Texas tech.

“I could be more proud of the search process, but more importantly, they represented MSU Texas and the Wichita Falls community very, very well today,” search committee chairman Mark Griffin said.

There are plenty of reasons they zeroed in on Mazachek, who’s been at Washburn University since 1992.

She started as an accounting professor, then becoming Dean of the School of Business, then President and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation for 15 years, and most recently, served as Vice President for Academic Affairs at the university since 2017.

“Somebody that has a background in business and administration and in fundraising, because a huge part of what the presidency here will be working towards is a very robust fundraising opportunity for not just the Wichita Falls community but this entire area,” Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said.

Experience that stuck out to Griffin, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Texas Tech System Board of Regents, and it even goes beyond that too.

“There’s nothing that’s going to happen here that she probably hasn’t seen or experience, but also she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, but more importantly, she brings a fervent commitment to this institution and an inclination to engage in the community. That’s very important to her,” Griffin said.

On top of that, Dr. Mitchell added that Mazachek being a first-generation college graduate can inspire others.

“So she knows what it’s like to come from a home where you may or may not have the opportunity to go to college. So when you’re looking at a type of leader that can be transformative in young folks’ lives, in offering them opportunities like this, it was one of the things that just really made her stand out,” Mitchell said.

Ultimately, making the choice easy in the end.

“I think it’s important for her to fit into the community as well as into the institution so I think we’ve got the complete package in Dr. Mazachek,” Griffin said.

“She was a unanimous choice by the search committee and that’s when you know you’ve knocked it out of the park,” Mithcell said.

Although unanimously approved by the board, Dr. Mazachek is the sole-finalist for a three-week period before it becomes official.