MSU Texas receives $2.2 million in CRRSAA aid for students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Midwestern State University announced Tuesday morning they received $2.2 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

These funds provide direct aid to students in the form of grants to help ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRRSAA grants are intended to help students with the following types of expenses:

Tuition and fees (including student account balances owed)

Housing and food

Course materials

Technology related costs

Health care

Transportation

Childcare expenses

The CRRSAA requires MSU Texas to prioritize students with exceptional needs, such students who are eligible to receive Pell Grants.

More information on CRRSA grants can be found on MSU’s website.

If a student is ineligible to receive a CRRSA grant, MSU Texas has established a student emergency fund through the generosity of our donors, friends, employees, and the local community.

