WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials have reported six people have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the MSU Texas Reported Cases page, two faculty or staff members and four students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The website state the information is updated daily, and Human Resources sends out emails to those who have been exposed to a positive case.

Click here for more information from MSU Texas.