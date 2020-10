WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Wichita County reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day on Thursday, Oct. 8, Midwestern State University’s website, last updated Thursday, Oct. 8, states the school has 20 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the site, 15 of those cases are student cases, and five are staff cases.

There have been 64 total cases reported, 50 of the total cases being students and 14 of them being staff.