MSU Texas reports 3 staff, 3 students active COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials are now reporting a new faculty or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 while a student has recovered.

According to the Reported Cases on MSU’s coronavirus update page, there are six active cases at this time: three faculty or staff members and three students.

Texoma’s Homepage reported there were two faculty or staff members and four students cases at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and an hour later MSU Texas updated the page with new numbers.

MSU officials have yet to update information on Thursday as of 4:15 p.m., but officials said they may not update the website every day, but they will as soon as they are given the information from the health district.

