WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s homecoming week at MSU Texas, where the school is marking the grand opening of the Bridwell Activities Center & Cannedy Greek Commons.

The new facility has lots to offer and students were taking advantage of it.

Alumni and students gathered to see the full-service facility which also includes a coffee shop.

What used to be the Daniel Building, the facility will now serve as meeting spaces, lounge areas, private Greek chapter suites, and other spaces needed.

Students spoke about what it means to them and their organization, and officials with MSU say they are excited to proved this space for students to grow.

“All that helps us to make sure our students are successful not only in their extracurricular life, but also we know that that makes a different in the classroom, and it allows our students to build those bonds and those relationships that keep them in school and help them be successful for life,” MSU Texas President Dr. Juliann Mazachek said.

The Bridewell Activities Center and Cannedy Greek Commons are open every day for students.

