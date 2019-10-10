MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some students at MSU Texas have the amazing chance to study abroad in Europe and the fairly new destination to Grenada.

The program began in the late 1980s, and the highest number of students traveling to London was this past summer at 109 students, compared to 55 in 2015.

For one month in the summer, students study in those foreign countries, earning credits for their major. Something senior Kaitlyn Stwart said is a worthwhile experience.

“I would love at one point to be able to travel to for my career to, hopefully, go back to London honestly,” Stewart said. “I just wanted to get the experience of going out of the US and seeing what other cultures and customs are like.”

The destination list continues to grow. Next summer students will have the option to study abroad in Prague.

For more information visit the MSU Texas website.