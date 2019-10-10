MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some students at MSU Texas have the amazing chance to study abroad in Europe and the fairly new destination to Grenada.

The program began in the late 1980s, and the highest number of students traveling to London was this past summer at 109 students, compared to 55 in 2015.

For one month in the summer, students study in those foreign countries, earning credits for their major. Something senior Kaitlyn Stwart said is a worthwhile experience.

“I would love at one point to be able to travel to for my career to, hopefully, go back to London honestly,” Stewart said. “I just wanted to get the experience of going out of the US and seeing what other cultures and customs are like.”

The destination list continues to grow. Next summer students will have the option to study abroad in Prague.

For more information visit the MSU Texas website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"

What the Tech: Burner emails

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Burner emails"

MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Texas sees largest student involvement in study abroad program history"

Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans react to Allsup's-Yesway acquisition"

Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper"

WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night"

WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials advise financial diligence with increased fraud attempts on elderly"

Progress being made on The Grand Hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Progress being made on The Grand Hotel"

Former probation officer charged with purchasing a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former probation officer charged with purchasing a child"

City leaders confirm death of Crowell police chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders confirm death of Crowell police chief"

Vigil set for shooting victim at bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil set for shooting victim at bar"

Funeral services set for victims in Lawton triple-homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral services set for victims in Lawton triple-homicide"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News