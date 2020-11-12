MSU Texas sees uptick in virtual learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At Thursday’s MSU Texas Board of Regents meeting, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. James Johnston, and Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Keith Lamb, presented the board with an update on how COVID-19 is continuing to impact the campus.

Johnston said MSU Texas saw a seven percent increase in virtual learning this semester compared to the Fall 2019 semester.

As of Thursday morning, MSU Texas had 37 active COVID-19 cases: 34 students and three employees. Since July, the university has seen 171 positive cases: 145 among students and 26 cases among employees.

In October, university officials cancelled spring break for the year of 2021 due to the pandemic. In addition to cancelling spring break, officials have also changed the date of their graduation, finals and last day of classes.

The 2021 commencement date is now May 1. The last day of classes is now set for April 23. Final exams now start on April 24.

