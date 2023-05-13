WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 700 Midwestern State graduates walked the stage Saturday morning. The next chapter begins for many.

Some will become dentists, engineers, teachers, and much more!

“I’ve actually wanted to do special education since about fifth grade and I’ve kinda known I wanted to do sped and I stuck to it,” special education graduate Braelyn Hoskyns said.

Braelyn Hoskyns said it’s been a long and busy four years, but worth the work as she’s set to start her dream career in Oklahoma!

Something she’s been working toward during grade school.

“I would like to spend my recess in the special education room and hangout with the students, then help out as needed. And then, it kind of just stuck to me, grew on me and I just stuck with it and decided I never wanted to do anything else,” Hoskyns said.

MSU became a home away from home for one San Antonian who said the university and city of Wichita Falls gave him lots of opportunities.

“I’ve encountered some much here, from being the student body vice president to being an emergency management specialist for the university and internship with the city of Wichita Falls,” management graduate Eric Queller said.

Eric will head to Ruidoso, New Mexico to be the Emergency Management Coordinator for the village.

“It is an emotional day. I’m packing up yet again and ready to make a new hometown just like I did in San Antonio, just like Wichita Falls, now it’s off to New Mexico,” Queller said.

The two new graduates have some advice for those close to the finish line.

“Push through, it gets hard that year but it is well worth it,” Hoskyns said.

“You’re going to have great success no matter what you do. Study, study a little more but also know when to go to bed,” Queller said.

Congrats to all those who walked the stage!